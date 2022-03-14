Kiehl’s New Anti-Aging Eye Cream Makes Me Look Like I Slept 8 Hours

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I can’t believe there was a time when I didn’t use eye cream or — worse — thought I didn’t need it. Well, now in my 30s, I can’t live without the stuff. While it’s not like getting under-eye filler or Botox or something more invasive, the smoothing, brightening and hydrating powers of the right eye cream can do wonders in making me look like I wasn’t up all night watching The Dropout. Kiehl’s new Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Eye Cream is doing just that in just a few uses. Allow me to explain.

Your under-eyes look the most textured, wrinkly, saggy and puffy when they’re dehydrated. This can happen from too little sleep, too much salt, allergies or just genetics. The easiest (and cheapest) way to minimize tired-look eyes is by keeping them hydrated. Kiehl’s new Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Eye Cream contains ingredients that promise to smooth, firm, de-puff and brighten the entire eye area. Those include niacinamide (a form of vitamin B3) and collagen peptide

For me personally, eye cream is a lot about the experience. I don’t like heavy creams that leave my skin feeling greasy (and I worry it will cause milia), and I don’t like heavy fragrances because they burn my sensitive eyes. I want that moment of zen at night with a hydrating, softening formula I can apply from the brow bone on down. The Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Eye Cream is perfect for that.

It’s lightweight and sinks into skin right away, smoothing out my dry fine lines. I noticed a less crepey look in just a few days. (It’s all that hydration!) I especially like how it acts almost like a primer under my concealer.

I followed the directions and applied the eye cream twice a day. According to Kiehl’s, you first “gently press and hold the brow bone for one to two seconds before using an upwards rolling motion.” Then, using your ring finger, “tap the formula into eyelids, starting from the inner corner and working outwards towards the temple.” Head to the outer corners using gentle upwards motions. Finally, “lightly tap the treatment into the under-eye area, starting from underneath the inner corner and making your way out.”

I think Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Eye Cream just replaced my previous Kiehl’s favorite, Avocado Eye Cream. It’s brand new launch so head over to Kiehl’s website now to grab it.