Kiehl’s Six New Portable Essence Oils

Kiehl’s Since 1851 has added six new fragrances to its collection of Portable Essence Oils, a re-launch of its classic essence oils. Dating back to the early 1920s, these highly concentrated essence oils, legend has it, were deemed “too sensual” for the times and were stored in the basement of the Kiehl’s Pharmacy until they were recovered in 1958 and were finally made available to customers in 1963.

Now available in Amber 1942, Gardenia 1961, Chinese flowers 1967, Cucumber 1972, Pear 1977, and Pour Homme 1987, these new additions to the collection join Musk 1921, Coriander 1946, Vanilla 1968, and Grapefruit 1976, with each date following the scent corresponding to the year the original essence’s formulation was created.

Packaged in a convenient roll-on applicator, these are perfect to throw in your purse for a midday fragrance touch-up.

Kiehl’s Portable Essence Oils, $25 each, kiehls.com