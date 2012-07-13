Kiehl’s Rides to Raise Money for AIDS; Zoe Kravitz Chopped Her Hair

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

Kiehl’s heads out today on their LifeRide, a charity motorcycle ride from Miami up the East Coast to raise money for amfAR. They’ll also be offering a limited edition kit at their stores as well as offering discounts. [Bellasugar]

Make Up For Ever collaborated with Madonna’s makeup artist Gina Brooke to create the perfect red lipstick for Madonna’s MDNA tour. [Vogue Paris]

Florame has created a scent diffuser that plugs in to your USB — technology at its finest. [Style.com]

Zoe Kravitz has joined the other pixie-headed celebs such as Anne Hathaway and Michelle Williams, debuting her short cropped ‘do. [Girls in the Beauty Department]

Lady Gaga spills all of the details on her upcoming fragrance release, Fame, which is the first black liquid (which turns clear upon release). [WWD]