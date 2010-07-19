Kiehl’s Superbly Smoothing Argan Hair Pak

When your hair is coarse and thick, it can feel like it’s got a mind of it’s own. Unruly texture and tons of frizz practically beg you to tame them, especially in the humid summer heat. Kiehl’s, a brand famous for listening to what it’s customers have to say, has introduced this little hair-harnessing mask in response to requests from their clientele for a silicone-free, anti-frizz regimen. This restorative hair mask uses organic argan oil, which acts as a protective shield around the hair shaft, to combat humidity and frizz as it moisturizes and protects. Cocoa butter helps to condition your hair while sesame seed oil softens every last strand. Even the most unruly, coarsest hair will feel smooth, shiny and healthy after just three minutes with this mask.

Price: $25

Where To Buy: bluemercury.com