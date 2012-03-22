Kiehl’s Partners With Our Favorite Celebs For Limited-Edition Collection For Charity

Our favorite skin treatment just got a serious face lift. The good (earth-friendly) people over at Kiehl’s partnered with some of our favorite Hollywood celebs to bring us a limited-edition collection of their awesome Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Masque.

The skin care company teamed up with the likes of Florence Welch, Spike Lee and Rosario Dawson to add a bit of color and design to our bathroom vanities. The artfully-crafted tubs will be available in April and are sure to put a smile on your face, plus 100 percent of the proceeds from each purchase will be donated to Recycle Across America. Looking good and doing good at the same time. Who can argue with something like that!?