Uniquely formulated to address the needs of color-treated hair, Kiehl’s new Sunflower Color Preserving Hair Care is a uniquely natural line designed to heal color-treated, chemically processed, and heat-exposed hair, which often lacks vibrancy and shine.

Free of harsh color-stripping sulfates, this collection relies on mild surfactants that gently cleanse while maintaining the hair’s natural lipids and proteins. Plus, with sunflower seed oil, rich in Vitamins B and E, essential fatty acids, and a UV-protective filter, as well as apricot oil and a fortifying blend of B3, B5, and B6, this collection works to maintain color vibrancy and radiance while also helping to repair damage caused by chemical processing.

With a line that includes shampoo, conditioner, and a mask, this is a complete system of hair care specifically designed to address the needs of color-treated hair in the most gentle, natural, and effective way.

Kiehl’s Sunflower Color Preserving Shampoo, $18.00; Conditioner, $19.00

Deep Recovery Pak, $25.00

All Available at Kiehls.com