Kiehl’s Launches Its First Nail Polish, and It’s Black and “Cool”

In a move that no one saw coming, Kiehl’s has announced that they will be introducing a nail polish this July. The go-to skin care brand is launching a black, glossy lacquer to benefit amfAR in the fight against AIDS — just in time for the company’s annual LifeRide motorcycle trip across country.

Chris Salgardo, president of Kiehl’s told WWD, “We’ve had motorcycles [in our stores] for 40-plus years, and we’ve always had that biker-esque image, so we thought black would be great.” The polish (which will be formaldehyde free, of course) will be released in late July, to coincide with their motorcycle trip – a journey meant to raise awareness of HIV and raise funds for amfAR – and now this polish will also contribute to the cause. Salgardo noted that the annual convoy of bikers was meant as a way to “start the conversation,” and “our nails will look badass along the way.”

The polish has yet to be named, but will be for sale at all Kiehl’s locations and priced for about $15 to $18. And in Salgardo’s words, “It is cool, cool, cool.”

