Imperial is the key word here as you’ll definitely feel like you’re getting the royal treatment when you slather on this rich body cream. Kiehl’s Imperial Body Balm is not only a decadent experience, but also essential when your skin starts to flake, itch, and become downright uncomfortable. Sea buckthorn berry oil, shea butter and squalene moisturize while honey and fruit based glycolic acids exfoliate and speed up cell turnover.
Price: $42
Where to buy: kiehls.com
As one the web’s largest beauty sites, DailyMakeover.com constantly receives products from beauty companies for editorial review. Please read our Editorial Ethics Pledge if you’d like to know how we select products to feature.