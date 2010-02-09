Imperial is the key word here as you’ll definitely feel like you’re getting the royal treatment when you slather on this rich body cream. Kiehl’s Imperial Body Balm is not only a decadent experience, but also essential when your skin starts to flake, itch, and become downright uncomfortable. Sea buckthorn berry oil, shea butter and squalene moisturize while honey and fruit based glycolic acids exfoliate and speed up cell turnover.

Price: $42

Where to buy: kiehls.com