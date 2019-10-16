Kiehl’s Holiday Sets Give Back to a Really Important Cause

It’s not even Halloween yet but it might be time to start shopping for holiday gifts. There are some seriously good deals and unique sets from Sephora and Ulta, as well as different skincare and makeup brands. Take a look at Kiehl’s holiday collection for Feeding America. The brand has found a way to really give back while we shop. This isn’t the first year it has worked with Feeding America, a hunger relief organization with a nationwide network of food banks. To date, Kiehl’s has raised enough money for more than five million meals. That’s pretty major.

This year, Kiehl’s worked with Finnish graphic artist Janine Rewell on a line of six limited-edition products, gift boxes and tote bags emblazoned with Rewell’s colorful designs. The sets include all the skincare your friends and family will love in packaging they’ve never seen before. (Of course, you can buy something for yourself, too. No judgments.) Through the Kiehl’s x Janine Rewell Collection for Feeding America, the brand will donate a minimum of $100,000, which can feed up to one million people.

Shop the collection, below.

Merry Masking

With Rare Earth, Calendula and Firming masks.

$39 at Kiehl’s

Collection for a Cause

With Calendula cleanser, toner, mask and water cream.

$50 at Kiehl’s

Body Besties

With grapefruit-scented whipped body butter and exfoliating body scrub.

$25 at Kiehl’s

