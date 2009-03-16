Kiehls debuts Marvelous Mineral Mascara

With volumizing acacia senegal, antioxidant and moisturizing vitamin E, as well as hydrating and soothing jojoba oil, Aloe Vera, and panthenol, this mascara is designed to healthfully and naturally give length, volume, and sheen to lashes. Colored with mineral pigment from iron oxides, mica, and bismuth oxychloride, this mascara, available in Black and Black Brown, is hypoallergenic, paraben-free, fragrance-free, and thus seemingly safe for even those of us with the most sensitive of peepers.

If it really is as volumizing, conditioning, and gentle on my eyes as advertised, my sorely sensitive and less-than-luscious lashes will be curling in anticipation of my trying it. I only hope it’s also smudge-free.

Kiehl’s Marvelous Mineral Mascara, $16.50, at kiehls.com