Two Reasons These Body Butters Are the Perfect Holiday Gift



We’ve sworn by Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Whipped Body Butters ($38) as the ultimate holiday gift ever since we first set foot in the historic New York apothecary store as college students — everyone can appreciate a generous tub of rich, deliciously scented body moisturizer, and it’s just luxe enough that most people wouldn’t gift it to themselves (we’re clearly the exception). This holiday season, the brand is making the butters even more wish list worthy by adding two new, limited-edition scents. We’re currently addicted to the Grapefruit iteration, which is available exclusively through Kiehl’s, and have the Coriander version on our must-try radar (it’s exclusive to retail partners, including Nordstrom and Saks).

But smelling like grapefruit and coriander isn’t the only way this butter will make your giftee feel good: 100 percent of the net profits, up to $100,000 will be donated to Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry Campaign, which works to end childhood hunger in America. (Shoppers can also donate to the organization at checkout through kiehls.com and in-store without making a purchase.)

The limited-edition gift launches today on kiehls.com and in stores.

