Game Changer: An Insanely Good Eye Cream

Occasionally we come across a product that bestows an immediate glow, changing our look (for the better!) in an instant. Since we’d be remiss to keep them to ourselves, we highlight these genius finds in our Instant Makeover series.

To me, putting on eye cream has always been the skin care equivalent of taking a pill. I know it’s good for me, but I rarely remember it and hate doing it. Thankfully, I found a new eye cream that feels so unbelievably good, I look forward to putting it on day and night.

Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado ($28.50, kiehls.com) is a far cry from other eye creams I’ve tried. The rich, luxe-feeling formula goes on super thick, but amazingly, it does not move once you put it on. First, it sits on the skin for a bit, so I tend to put it on, then brush my teeth or do something else before I go into the next step of my skin care/makeup routine. Within five minutes your skin drinks up the product (you know it’s ready when you don’t see the green tint anymore), leaving your eye area completely moisturized.

Again, the most amazing part of this product is that it won’t creep into your eyes, which is a huge problem for women who put on eye cream before going to bed. (Spoiler alert: If you wake up to puffy, uncomfortable eyes, it’s possible your eye cream did that to you.) The only complaint I have about the Creamy Eye Treatment is the container isn’t big enough to dunk my whole face into.

