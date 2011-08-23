Kiehl’s Celebrates 160 Years with Heritage Collection

Cult favorite skin and hair care brand Kiehl’s is one of NYC’s favorites, known for its vintage apothecary vibe and for quality products that work. This year marks the brand’s 160th anniversary – no small feat in the beauty industry or for a New York City business.

Kiehl’s is celebrating its 160th birthday with… you guessed it, a line of products! The Limited Edition New York Heritage Collection will comprise four of the brand’s “historical formulas,” updated with special anniversary packaging inspired by its NYC roots.

The collection is made up of enduring favorites formulated earlier in the brand’s history, but still beloved by customers today. It includes Ultra Facial Cream ($38.50), Ultra Facial Moisturizer ($21.50), Calendula Toner ($34.50) and Original Musk Oil ($38.50).

The limited edition products will be available September through December 2011 in the Kiehl’s NYC Flagship Store, as well as in stores worldwide.