Kiehl’s Brings Us Argan Oil, Again

Adding to their Superbly Restorative Argan Body Collection, (which includes their uber-chic celebrity-designed lotions,) Kiehl’s has just debuted their Superbly Restorative Argan Body Cleansing Oil, a milky treatment formulated with 100% organic argan oil to help improve skin smoothness and suppleness. Used as a body cleanser, in-shower shave oil, or in-bath treatment, this versatile formula, naturally-fragranced with oils of sweet orange, patchouli, eucalyptus, and cedarwood, is naturally rich in antioxidants, Vitamin E, and Omega-6 and Omega-9 fatty acids, which are known for their restorative and protective properties, resulting in smooth, healthy, and radiant skin.

As an added plus, in line with their longstanding commitment to social responsibility, Kiehl’s uses only fairly-traded Moroccan argan oil in this cleansing oil and packages it exclusively with environmentally-friendly 100% PCR (post consumer recycled) plastic.

Soap strips the skin of vital lipids, lather up with Keihl’s Superbly Restorative Argan Body Cleansing Oil for sexy summer skin.

Kiehl’s Superbly Restorative Argan Body Cleansing Oil, $27.50, kiehls.com