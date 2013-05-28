Instant Makeover: The Best BB Cream Yet?

Occasionally we come across a product that bestows an immediate glow, changing our look (for the better!) in an instant. Since we’d be remiss to keep them to ourselves, we highlight these genius finds in our Instant Makeover series.

Since BB creams first stormed the beauty aisle, I’ve made it my mission to try as many of these souped up tinted moisturizers as possible. The differences between BBs are vast, with some formulas as thick and pigmented as a full-coverage foundation and others more like primers or complexion illuminators. Some are too dewy, while others are too orange — it’s definitely a Goldilocks situation if there ever was one. But finally, I’ve found a BB cream that’s just right.

Kiehl’s is admittedly late to the BB game, but the brand’s new Skin Tone Correcting & Beautifying BB Cream (four shades; $37, kiehls.com) was worth the wait. The formula is in the higher coverage BB cream camp, with enough pigment to camouflage the redness I get around my cheeks and nose, but is light enough that it doesn’t feel (or look) like my skin is wearing foundation — and I adore the finish, which has a slight sheen that stops just shy of dewy. Since the formula is on the thicker side, I’ve found it’s easier to spread when applied over a moisturizer (I personally think all BBs look better when applied over a well-hydrated base, even if it does defeat the all-in-one purpose somewhat). This BB has broad spectrum SPF 50 — high for a BB cream, and much appreciated for summer — and a high level of vitamin C, all the better to protect skin from pollution and aging free radicals. The best part? Where many complexion products collect in fine lines and cake up by the end of the day, this one stays intact. My BB quest is finally complete. Now onto the CC creams.

