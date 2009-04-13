Kiehl’s Ages in Style

Legendary makeup line Kiehl’s—known for keeping lips glossy and skin smooth—celebrated their 158 years in the beauty business the other night with new renovations to the flagship store.

“It’s been about three years in the making,” said Kiehl’s president Chris Salgardo, about the new renovations to the flagship store, according to Style.com. The renovations include new fixtures, an updated layout, and the addition of a gifting station equipped with a collection of products exclusive to the store, like the limited edition lip balm cap (pictured above), designed by New York Adorned.

The celebration brought out the likes of Kim Kardashian, Natasha Leone, Amber Tamblyn, and Chloe Sevigny. Sevigny is of course better known for her drastic choices in lip color rather than lip balm, but rattled off a list of her favorite Kiehl’s products—the brand’s line-reducing serum, under-eye concentrate, lavender bubble bath, and Crème de Corps.

Looks like we have a whole list of products we need to go pick up…