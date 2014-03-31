Kids’ Choice Awards 2014: Pink Lips, Side-Swept Hair and More

Of all of the red carpets, the orange carpet at the Kids’ Choice Awards is where the stars really have fun with their looks. After all, they are kids! Nowhere in sight will you see a boring, tired look, so we take this as our chance to find tons of bright, edgy inspiration for our own look.

Bright pink lipstick and side-swept hairstyles were all over the carpet, but the trends didn’t stop there. Deep side parts and cornrows, plus matte red lips and smokey eyes were out in full force. Also, one of the biggest surprises of the night was singer Ariana Grande not wearing her hair half-up, half-down. Take a look at the must-see looks above and tell us in the comments below which look you’ll be stealing!

