Kids’ Choice Awards 2014: Pink Lips, Side-Swept Hair and More

Of all of the red carpets, the orange carpet at the Kids’ Choice Awards is where the stars really have fun with their looks. After all, they are kids! Nowhere in sight will you see a boring, tired look, so we take this as our chance to find tons of bright, edgy inspiration for our own look.
Bright pink lipstick and side-swept hairstyles were all over the carpet, but the trends didn’t stop there. Deep side parts and cornrows, plus matte red lips and smokey eyes were out in full force. Also, one of the biggest surprises of the night was singer Ariana Grande not wearing her hair half-up, half-down. Take a look at the must-see looks above and tell us in the comments below which look you’ll be stealing!
Bella Thorne matched her makeup to her dress, opting for forest green eyeliner along her bottom lash line, then brightening things up with metallic gold shadow on her lids.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Zendaya definitely subscribes to the "Go big or go home belief," because her ballerina bun couldn't get any bigger — and she nailed it. Add in the red lipstick and the girl has got a seriously edgy look.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Willow Shields went a bit heavy on the eye makeup at the Kids' Choice Awards, and we wish she would've lightened up for a more natural look.
Photo:
David Livingston/Getty Images
Stefanie Scott looked beautiful with a loose updo and a tiny braid hidden on the side. Plus, she added a flower to her hair that has us wishing for summer.
Photo:
David Livingston/Getty Images
Victoria Justice showed everyone how sleek, straight hair should be done, plus her deep side part and braid really put the whole look together.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
For the first time in possibly forever, Ariana Grande didn't wear her hair half-up to a public appearance. It's exciting to see her with a different look, but we actually prefer her signature style.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Genevieve Hannelius went for the bright pink lipstick trend that was all over the carpet, pairing the look with loose side-swept waves for a stunning appearance.
Photo:
David Livingston/Getty Images
Pia Mia Perez looks impossibly chic with blonde curls, a bandana and bold red lipstick. Excuse us while we steal this look immediately.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Lea Michele won the Trendy award for the evening, rocking both a faux bob and bright pink lipstick. Well done, Lea, well done.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Debby Ryan paired her bombshell hair with a fun pink lipstick for a look that belongs on the orange carpet.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Christina Milian switched up the lipstick trend a bit going for a purple lip instead of pink, and it's easy to see that this look suits her well.
Photo:
David Livingston/Getty Images
Amber Montana got the cornrows, side-swept hairstyle down perfectly.
Photo:
David Livingston/Getty Images