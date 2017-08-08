Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian Both Debut Super-Short Bobs

Anyone who has a little sister is well-versed in the art of the copycat. No joke, every single time I got a haircut as a child, my younger sister made her way to the salon that very week to get the same chop. So, this morning, I couldn’t help but laugh when I discovered that both Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner got super-short, chin-grazing bobs in the same day.

But unlike my childhood experience, Jenner and Kardashian opted for fairly different variations of this summer’s major haircut. Jenner, who debuted the prettiest, vintage-looking fringe last month, went for a 1920s-style bob with straight-across, blunt bangs. Jen Atkin, who works regularly with the family (as well as Chrissy Teigen) posted a collage of Polaroid shots to show off Jenner’s new look. “I call her ‘Vixen Vivianne’,” Atkin captioned the photo, paying homage to Pretty Woman.

As for Kardashian, Atkin transformed the 33-year-old’s medium-length hair into a choppy bob with hella texture. She captioned the Instagram photo, “Fresh ✂ for my little pink starburst @khloekardashian 🍬 If anyone knows our love affair it took years to get Khloé to go short and now look at her!! Owning her beauty and changing it up!.”

But more often than not, our favorite celebrity hair transformations turn out to be the work of extensions. According to a series of Snapchats (which showed Kylie Jenner pretending to cut Kardashian’s hair), Atkin braided Kardashian’s long hair, attached clip-ins, and trimmed the faux hair. “I have waited far too long to grow out my hair to cut it, so this is all changeable,” Kardashian said in the video.

Jenner hasn’t confirmed whether her hair is temporary or the real deal, but the 21-year-old’s cool, casual Instagram of her new look leads us to believe (see: hope) that her new look might stick. Anyone want to bet whether Kim Kardashian or Kylie Jenner will get a bob next? Our money is on the latter.