News: Khloe Kardashian Shows Off 25-Pound Weight Loss; Gisele Flaunts Her Post-Baby Bikini Body

Wendy Rodewald
by
Khloe Kardashian shows off her 25 pound weight loss in New York.
Photo: Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian showed off her newly svelte figure in New York yesterday. She’s lost 25 pounds! — via Us Weekly

Just two months after giving birth, Gisele Bündchen shot this sexy cover for Vogue Brazil’s June issue. — via StyleCaster

More and more men are getting hot body makeovers of their own — using liposuction. — via RealSelf

Timely! Here are helpful tips on how to style your hair for humid days. — via SheFinds

Running late? Try these 6 ways to speed up your morning beauty routine. — via PopSugar Beauty

 

