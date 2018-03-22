Khloé Kardashian Swears By This Natural Oil to Spot-Treat Her Pimples

Love them or hate them, there’s no denying that the Kardashian-Jenners know their s—t when it comes to beauty. And though we don’t always take their advice to heart (Sorry, Kim. We can’t bring ourselves to moisturize with breastmilk), we’re always on alert in case they drop some life-changing advice. On Wednesday, our sources alerted us to Khloé Kardashian who uses tea tree oil to spot-treat her pimples.

The 33-year-old revealed her all-natural beauty secret on Twitter when a fan asked if she had any advice for his acne-prone skin. “ @ khloekardashian what’s one of your favorite skin care products?? my skin has been acting up lately I need some products,” the fan tweeted.

Like the beauty fairy she is, Khloé slipped in with her secret for clear, blemish-free skin. But instead of naming some high-end product, Khloé revealed that she swears by tea tree oil, a natural oil extracted from the leaves of tea trees in Australia, which she uses as a spot treatment to clear her skin fast.

“If you are going to spot treat… Teatree oil really helps in spot treating. You can Google it,” Khloé tweeted.

We took Khloé’s advice and Googled tea tree oil’s skin-care properties, and like she suggested, there are a lot of them. The oil, which is most commonly extracted from Melaleuca alternifolia, a native Australian plant, is potent in antibacterial properties, meaning that it’s effective in reducing redness and swelling, cleaning your pores, and drying out nasty pimples, blackheads, and whiteheads.

If you want to spot-treat with tee tree oil like Khloé, pour a few drops on a cotton bud and apply it to problem areas on your face. (Be sure to clean and dry your skin beforehand.) After a few hours, you should see your pimples significantly shrink. We don’t always take the Kardashian-Jenners’ beauty advice, but this is one tip we’re keeping.