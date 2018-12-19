The $10 Drugstore Find Khloe Kardashian Used to Color Her Hair Cotton Candy Pink

The Kardashians are no strangers to hair transformations. From mermaid-length to short, blunt bobs in every hair color imaginable, these famous sisters are continually showcasing new tresses. And if Kylie Jenner’s bright blue bob and Kim Kardashian’s hot pink ombre strands are any indication, they’re especially good at trying on new colors and somehow making it look flawless every. single. time.

Case in point, Khloe Kardashian, the sister who recently announced a new makeup collection with bestie Malika Haqq, is sporting cotton candy pink strands like she was born to do it. And while dye jobs–particularly those for pastel color–typically require hours of pro application, including layers of bleach and multiple salon visits, Kardashian went a more attainable route.

Hair master Andrew Fitzsimmons who perfects the tresses of nearly every woman in the Kardashian klan, told fans via Instagram that he achieved the color with L’Oreal Paris’ Colorista Temporary Hair Dye (1-Day Spray) in Pastel Pink. As with almost all L’Oreal products, it’s actually affordable–$10 to be exact–so you can try it at home without committing to a permanent color.

He also told PEOPLE that he and Kardashian had some extra time on their hands on their hands, so they experimented with the color since it washes out pretty quickly.

The temporary hair color is available in 10 shades that range from Kardashian’s baby pink to mint green and rose gold. Whether you’ve been itching to try a new color or you’re inspired by Khlo’s new look, you can simply spray, wash and repeat with whatever you please.