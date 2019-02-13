Khloe Kardashian & Her Niece Are Twinning With Matching Haircuts

If we had a nickel, better yet a penny, for each news-worthy update on the KarJenner family, we’d be half as rich as they are. But since that’s not the case (at least not today), we’re gladly fawn over Khloe Kardashian and niece Penelope Disick’s matching haircuts instead. Debate us if you want, but it’s the cutest thing to hit the Internet today.

For some of us, there was that one aunt we idolized growing up. We wanted to look like her, dress like her and basically be her because, in our eyes, she was the epitome of all things cool. And if social media and her equally-famous siblings are any indication, Khloe Kardashian fits that bill almost too perfectly. Though we love seeing her dote on daughter True Thompson, there are moments with her nieces and nephews that give us baby fever too.

Case in point, the new mom recently took to Instagram to show off a new haircut for her and Penelope. As you can see, both are sporting bobs with tousled texture. If we’re going to be completely honest, it’s giving us major inspo to grab the shears ourselves. Disick’s mom Kourtney Kardashian also posted a picture of the big chop and captioned, “First ever hair cut in all of her enchanting six years ✂️.”

Whether Disick chose her new ‘do to model after Kardashian or not, the picture of them absolutely twinning is beyond adorable. From the matching bob cuts to the I’m-so-fly pose, this aunt and niece pair might just be our favorite of all. However, considering the style and beauty inspo that’s constantly spewing from this multi-generational crew, we’re absolutely positive this is just one of many more matching selfies on the horizon.