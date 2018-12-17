We’re Already Obsessed With the Highlighters in Khloe Kardashian & Malika Haqq’s Becca ‘BFF’ Line

If the last decade has taught us anything, it’s that Kardashian-Jenner news is never in short supply. So it should come as no surprise that Khloe Kardashian and bestie Malika Haqq are kicking off the week with breaking beauty news.

2018 has been a particularly lucrative year for the famous siblings, who can count multiple businesses—beauty and otherwise—between them. So, it’s only apropos for one of them to squeeze in another launch before the New Year. Not to be outdone by Kim’s KKW Beauty and Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, Khloe K. is stepping up to the plate with a Becca Cosmetics collaboration that celebrates her years-long relationship with Haqq, aptly titled the BFF Collection.

“We’re best friends, what’s better than doing a project together?” said Kardashian in an interview with Allure. “There’s no filter with her and me, there’s no fake anything between us, and at the end of the day that’s where you get that BFF longevity.”

The collection includes two Blush & Glow Palettes ($44), four pigment-rich lipsticks ($24) in red, pink and nude shades and Glow Letters, a mix of bronze and champagne highlighters shaped in X’s, O’s and hearts. In short, this is the ultimate, on-the-go glow kit for anyone who is obsessed with highlighter and bold color.

Unsurprisingly, all of these products are inspired not only by their individual makeup skills, but what they’ve been able to teach each other as well. For instance, Haqq describes Kardashian as a “mini makeup artist” while Kardashian says her bestie is good with “textures and colors.”

It’s also worth noting that the red and nude lippies are formulated specifically for their skin tones, which means you’re getting a product that works for fair and dark skin.

The best part of this surprise collab is that it hits shelves before the hoidays. Starting December 22—as in this Saturday—you can shop the collection on beccacosmetics.com and Ulta. And on January 17, you can also find it in Sephora, Nordstrom and Bloomingdales.

In the meantime, here’s a closer look at every product in the 7-piece collection:

BECCA x Khloé Kardashian & Malika Haqq Ultimate Lipstick Love in Malika’s Yours Truly

$24 at Becca Cosmetics

BECCA x Khloé Kardashian & Malika Haqq Ultimate Lipstick Love in Khloé’s Hot Tamale

$24 at Becca Cosmetics

BECCA x Khloé Kardashian & Malika Haqq Ultimate Lipstick Love in Khloé’s Cupid’s Kiss

$24 at Becca Cosmetics

BECCA x Khloé Kardashian & Malika Haqq Ultimate Lipstick Love in Malika’s Brave

$24 at Becca Cosmetics

BECCA x Khloé Kardashian & Malika Haqq Glow Letters

$18 at Becca Cosmetics

BECCA x Khloé Kardashian & Malika Haqq Bronze, Blush & Glow Palette in ‘Made With Love by Malika

$44 at Becca Cosmetics

BECCA x Khloé Kardashian & Malika Haqq Bronze, Blush & Glow Palette in ‘Made With Love by Khloé

$44 at Becca Cosmetics