Khloe Kardashian Just Revealed Her First-Ever Beauty Collab & Here’s How to Get It

Although her sisters (and mom!) are all in the beauty business, up until now Khloe Kardashian has stuck with fashion with her Good American label. Well, not anymore. It was just announced that Kardashian is curating an Ipsy glam bag as part of the Glam Bag X seasonal collection box. You might remember makeup artist Patrick Ta curated the first one and it sold out months ahead of its February ship date. We have a feeling this won’t be much different.

“I am thrilled to share my Glam Bag X collection,” Kardashian said in a statement. “For me, beauty is the ultimate form of self-expression, and through the years I’ve experimented with it all. I’ve been so fortunate to be able to learn from my sisters and I’ve developed my own tips and tricks along the way. With this collaboration, I get to share the products that I consider a part of my daily routine as well as a few that I’ve more recently discovered and simply cannot live without. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve been able to put together and I can’t wait to reveal the full collection!”

The collection includes eight full-size products worth up to $529. Five of these items are tailored to each Ipsters individual preferences and three they choose from a personalized assortment. They come from best-selling skincare, makeup and haircare brands from Charlotte Tilbury, 111 SKIN, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Herbivore Botanicals, Morphe, M.A.C. Cosmetics, Olaplex and RMS Beauty.

You can get Glam Bag X as part of the quarterly upgrade for Ipsy Glam Bag and Glam Bag Plus members. The Glam Bag x Khloé collection ships in May, and members are able to reserve their spots for the limited edition line. If you’re not an Ipsy member, now might be the perfect time to sign up.