Khloe Kardashian Revealed Her Natural Hair Texture & Fans Are Loving It

As much as I love curly hair, all types of waves, kinks and coils, I don’t often wear my hair in its natural state. I just don’t think my waves are as pretty as other people’s curls. So, I blow out and straighten each wave, trying to adhere to some made-up beauty standard. No doubt, that’s how Khloe Kardashian feels about her hair. This is why posting a slideshow of photos of her “natural texture” is a pretty big deal.

Kardashian usually wears her hair long and straight, or maybe with some beach waves. Like her sisters, she often wears wigs and hair extensions. And there’s nothing wrong with it. But she chose to share her curly hair on Instagram because she “felt kinda cute with it” and begged followers not to “ruin the feeling.” No doubt, she didn’t want to read comments about the filters she uses or rude things about her body.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Ignoring the filters for a moment, let’s look instead at how confident Kardashian is feeling. You know you’ve had a good hair day when you take a series of pictures from every angle. Her hairstylists both jumped into the comment section to show their support. Andrew Fitzsimons commented, “Your natural texture is my FAVORITE..” and Jen Atkin said, “ITS ALWAYS BEEN MY FAV.” It’s possible Kardashian is going through a bit of a curly hair journey because her strands look full and healthy. I hope we see more of it.

And if you noticed she’s not wearing her own Good American workout set, you have a good eye. She’s rocking a pastel seamless set from Black-owned brand LAPP The Label. There are other styles on the ASOS website right now on sale so you might want to jump on it.