Khloé Kardashian Got Her First Wax in Sixth Grade

We’re not entirely sure what you were doing when you were eleven, but if you’re anything like us you were collecting Beanie Babies, applying Lancôme Juicy Tubes incessantly, and/or trying to keep popcorn from getting stuck in your braces while on a date at the budget movie theatre with that kid Jake.

But it seems not all of us have that same experience, particularly if your name is Khloé Kardashian, who revealed on her website today that she got her first wax when she was just 11 years old. ELEVEN, yes. Not a typo. Khlo also went on to detail other beauty firsts, like the first time she got acrylic nails (11), bought makeup (13), and f*cked up her eyebrows (never). She didn’t try a lip kit until fairly recently, though, probably because they hadn’t yet been invented. But about that wax situation…

“Oh lord!” she wrote (our sentiments exactly). “The first time I ever got waxed I think I was 11 years old. It was awful!”

And if at this point you’re sitting there like, for the love of Pete, why is an 11-year-old getting a wax? Where is her mother? Don’t you need some kind of parental consent for that? We have an answer for that, and her name is Kris Jenner.

“My mom took me to get a facial and during the facial someone came in and put hot wax on my underarms. The esthetician just started ripping my hair out and I remember thinking that’s what a facial entailed. The truth was that my mom just wanted me to wax my underarms and knew I wouldn’t go for it, so she had someone come in and do it while I was distracted. It was so painful and a shock. For a long time I honestly thought a facial came with an underarm wax!”

Sounds like that Kris Jenner is quite the little trickster.