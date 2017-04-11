StyleCaster
This Is Khloé Kardashian’s Must-Have Nail Polish Color

What's hot
by
Photo: Getty

Quick: When you think of long, perfectly polished nails, who do you think of? If you said Khloé Kardashian, we’re right there with you. And today on her app, the mani queen revealed her favorite nail polish color ever—and it’s not what you’d expect.

Though Khlo is usually the type who gravitates toward edgy styles and trends, the reality star admitted that her go-to polish color is none other than…good, old-fashioned pink.

“I love a fresh pink manicure, especially if I’m traveling or working a ton and I know I won’t be able to deal with chips or touch-ups right away,” Kardashian said. “A pink polish is low-maintenance, chic and just plain pretty!”

Kardashian said her absolute fave shades come from Bliss, OPI, YSL, and Bella Finito. We can see why she likes these lovely shades—and we’re especially loving the perfect pink OPI color. Anyone else dying for a mani now?

Dusty Pinks
A little darker than Tumblr pink, dusty pink errs on the side of taupe, rather than peach.

Tom Ford Beauty Nail Polish in Milk Brule, $36; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Tom Ford
Dusty Pinks
Julep Nail Polish in Alaina, $14; at Ulta

Photo: Julep
Dusty Pinks
Smith & Cult Opaque Rose Gold Foil, $18; at Smith & Cult

Photo: Smith & Cult
Dusty Pinks
Context Nail Laquer in Slow Down, $15; at The Stell 

Photo: Context
Pastels
Think cool lilacs, sheer, feminine pinks, and the occasional robin’s egg blue.

Jin Soon Nail Polish in Ube, $18; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Jin Soon
Pastels
Deborah Lippmann Nail Polish in Splish Splash, $18; at Bluemercury

 

Photo: Deborah Lippmann
Pastels
OPI Nail Laquer in Getting Nadi on My Honeymoon, $10; at Ulta

Photo: OPI
Pastels
Aila Cosmetics Nail Lacquer in Ms. Martin, $13; at Le Vert Beauty 

Photo: Aila Cosmetics
‘70s Takeover
The decade is taking over more than your closet: burnt sienna, mustards, and rusty browns are back in town.

J. Hannah Ghost Ranch, $19; at J. Hannah

Photo: J. Hannah
‘70s Takeover
Nails Inc Sweet Almond Nail Polish Powered By Matcha, $14; at Sephora

Photo: Nails Inc
‘70s Takeover
Dermelect 'Me' Nail Lacquer in Commando, $14; at Dermelect

Photo: Dermelect
‘70s Takeover
LVX Nail Laquer in Koko, $18; at LVX

 

Photo: LVX
Mossy Greens
Sure, it’s not the first color most people gravitate toward, but the unexpected hue looks gorgeous on every skin-tone.

Essie Nail Polish in Sew Psyched, $9; at Ulta

Photo: Essie
Mossy Greens
Tenoverten Nail Laquer in Park, $18; at Tenoverten

 

Photo: Tenoverten
Mossy Greens
Butter London Patent Shine Nail Lacquer in British Khaki, $18; at Ulta

Photo: Butter London
Mossy Greens
Pacifica 7-Free Nail Polish in Psychedelic Jungle, $9; at Pacifica 

Photo: Pacifica

