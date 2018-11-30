The Under-$10 Drugstore Products Khloe Kardashians Uses for Breakouts and Makeup Removal

It’s always a good day when someone shares product recommendations that we can actually afford and test-drive. In a recent upload to her popular app, Khloe Kardashian revealed that she uses three drugstore products to cleanse her skin and remove makeup—which often includes hard-to-wash-off, waterproof mascara and eyeliner.

And as someone who regularly gets glam both on and off the red carpet, we trust that whatever she’s using is at least worth trying once. The best part is that all of her favorites are less than $10, meaning they’ll hardly break bank. And beyond Kardashian, these classics already have excellent reputations.

PanOxyl

First up is an underrated acne treatment. In case her usually-clear complexion feels like it could be on the verge of a breakout, the youngest Kardashian sister posted that she uses PanOxyl. “PanOxyl has 10 percent benzoyl peroxide, so it’s strong enough to battle the worst breakouts,” she wrote.

In short, benzoyl peroxide kills the bacteria that causes acne and it reduces inflammation. However, it should never be combined with retinoids because it will irritate the skin.

$9.49 at Target

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes

She also added, “I love to get glam, but it can be such a b*tch to take off all that makeup, LOL.” After she washes her face, she uses a Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelette and a Neutrogena Extra Gentle Eye Makeup Remover Pad to make sure all the gunk, especially the kind she can’t see, is off her skin.

$7.99 at Neutrogena

Neutrogena Extra Gentle Eye Makeup Remover Pads

The gentle formula infused in these large, extra thick pads can remove waterproof mascara, but won’t irritate sensitive eyes or those who wear contacts. With the cleansing towelettes and these pads, taking your makeup has never been easier!

$6.99 at Ulta

Take it from True Thompson’s momma, drugstores are the best places to find effective makeup removing products and acne-fighting cleansers. Keeping up with this Kardashian is only a trip to CVS away!