Khloé Kardashian Uses This $7 Drugstore Dry Shampoo to Refresh Herself After the Gym

One look at Khloé Kardashian‘s Instagram and you know that she takes fitness very seriously. Heck, she even has her own show, “Revenge Body,” dedicated to teaching her fans her secrets to staying fit and healthy.

But, of course, the 33-year-old is also a Kardashian, and as we know, the Kardashians love their beauty products—which is why we were super excited to peek inside Khloé’s gym bag, courtesy of E! News, to see which products she uses to refresh herself after a sweaty workout.

And though Khloé’s bag included the usual luxe products we would expect from reality television royalty (like her $310 Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream), she also had a couple under-$10 drugstore finds that are right in our price point. One that really interested us was her Psssst! Instant Dry Spray Shampoo, which can be found at drugstores like Walgreens for an affordable $7.

Though it’s easy to assume that Khloé goes straight into a hair and makeup chair after the gym, in reality, all she has time for is a quick dry shampoo spritz before a busy day. This is likely why she Psssst!, an “old-school” beauty product of Khloé’s, that she uses to freshen up sweaty hair after a torturous workout.

“Old-school does it the best! Psssst! Dry Shampoo has been around forever and when I don’t have time to wash my hair, I just spray this and go,” she told E! News.

Along with Psssst!’s dry shampoo, Khloé also swears by $4 Secret deodorant, which she calls a “must” for her gym bag. It just goes to show that even celebrities can’t resist affordable drugstore finds.