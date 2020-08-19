Khloé Kardashian Just Stole Kim and Kylie’s Hairstyle

We’re constantly talking about Kylie Jenner’s constant hair changes, but it’s her sister Khloé Kardashian that has been making the biggest switch-ups as of late. After debuting long brown hair a few months ago, Kardashian just cut it off into a sleek bob. It looks darker too, especially in a recent photo she posted with her adorable daughter True. She tagged Jesus Guerrero in the post, which makes us think this is a somewhat-permanent hair change. Well, as permanent as any of the Kardashian-Jenner looks are.

It seems like just yesterday Kardashian went super blonde and then chopped it off into a bright-blonde bob. But that’s how it works when you have a glam team on speed dial. (We’re just jealous!) She made a big change by going brunette, close to her natural color. But it was still pretty long. This new, curled-under bob has the ’90s style made so popular in part thanks to her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. In fact, it’s possible all three sisters are rocking the same sleek, dark bob right now. Is it the first time they all had a similar hairstyle? Is it purposeful? We’ll never know. Well, until a photoshoot or one of them changes it up on us overnight.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Guerrero hasn’t posted about his client’s new color and cut just yet but friends and fans are really loving the look. The photo has more than 2 million likes in just a few hours. Of course, that’s thanks in part to True and her infectious smile.

Although we totally see Kim and Kylie in this new ‘do, we’re also getting some Kris Jenner vibes. It’s probably the red lipstick, full brows, darker eyeliner and striped shirtdress more than the hair. Kardashian is obviously loving her look, too. She posted a series of videos on Instagram showing off the F.R.S. pajama dress and sleek bob. We’re thinking this look might stick around a while!