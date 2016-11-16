Khloe Kardashian Just Got a Platinum-Blonde Bob for 2016

Let it be known that 2016 was the year Khloe Kardashian changed. From her impressive weight loss (teach us your ways! Give us your magic!) to the launch of her denim line, Good American, Khloe was already making awesome moves in way of her career and health, but now she’s rounding out the year with a major boom—namely, in the form of a brand-new, platinum-blonde bob.

The 32-year-old reality star posted a photo to Instagram last night showing herself standing in front of a mirror with a backless, long-sleeve dress and a perfectly choppy, angled blonde bob. The color is phenomenal: a gradient blonde with dark roots fading into platinum (a sneaky trick that helps disguise root growth, so you can prolong your salon appointments—not that Khloe needs to worry about that).

The caption on the photo: “BOB,” which, you know, what else are you gonna say when your hair is the photo’s focal point? Of course, this isn’t Khloe’s first time getting chopped—she’s had shoulder-length waves with blonde highlights in the past year, but never quite this short and angled, and definitely not this blonde. Man, remember the days of Khloe with long, brunette hair? Yeah, neither do we. ~*MeMoRiEs*~