Best of the Week: Khloe Kardashian’s Blonde Highlights, Alessandra Ambrosio’s Wavy Mane, More

Scroll To See More Images

Beauty was brave and bold this week, as your favorite celebrities took chances with hair color changes, unexpected styles, and bright lipstick that couldn’t be missed. Khloe Kardashian decided that her winter needed a touch of blonde with gorgeous sombre highlights, while our hair envy over Alessandra Ambrosio escalated to new and unimaginable heights.

Over in the makeup department, Gwen Stefani did what she does best with neon lipstick and Anna Kendrick reminded us that a flushed, rosy cheek is always in style. But that’s just a brief mentioning of the standout looks we caught sight of over the week. For more beauty inspiration, scroll through this roundup of your favorite celebrities wearing some of their best hair and makeup looks to date.

Blonde highlights shouldn’t be limited to the summer months, and Khloe Kardashian knows it. With the help of celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham, Khloe lighted up her hair with an amplified sombre effect.

At the OMEGA celebration for the Miami Design District, Camilla Belle made her bold and perfectly groomed brows the focal point of her look, keeping her glowy makeup minimal and adding a touch of color with a glossy coral lip.

At the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Alessandra Ambrosio was guaranteed to rock those loose waves, but off the runway at the ACRIA dinner in New York City, this supermodel went for texture and bedhead tendrils. How could you not adore her wavy mane?

Camila Alves pulled her hair up into a tight topknot and wore a wine-hued lipstick that matched the subtle shade of her eyeshadow. If you’re looking for holiday beauty inspiration, be sure to bookmark this look.

Anna Kendrick’s metallic liner was balanced with a matte light pink lip color and rosy blush blended flawlessly on her cheekbones.

MORE: 10 On-Trend Hairstyles to Try in 2015

Gwen Stefani is no stranger to bold lips. Her red lipstick and platinum blonde hair ran the 90s. At a red carpet event for The Voice, Gwen picked a fuchsia shade and fastened her hair into a French twist.

Emily Blunt looked breathtaking (and a little like Snow White) wearing classic black liner and red lips at the New York premiere of Into the Woods. We’d say it’s one of her best beauty looks to date.

MORE: Add Volume to Your Ponytail Like Chrissy Teigen

Continuing the red carpet ponytail trend, Maria Menounos‘ long sectioned ponytail is one we’re dying to recreate at home.