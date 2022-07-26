This $14 Drugstore Product Is Khloe Kardashian’s Secret Weapon For Smoothing Under-Eye Wrinkles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I love watching celebrities’ beauty GRWM videos because it provides a rare glimpse into exactly how they achieve such flawless skin. A lot of the A-listers’ ride-or-die products are well out of my price range, but it’s still fun to uncover their beauty secrets. When I watched Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Hot Ones’ interview, I thought this was the last place I’d hear her chat about her skincare must-haves. However, like all of Sean Evans’ star-studded, hot wing-centric conversations, I learned something new and surprising.

Sean asked Khloe for skincare hacks that a beginner like him could try. She replied, “I wear Aquaphor [or] Vaseline around my eyes every night. I think it helps with wrinkles and all that. That’s really inexpensive and easy.”

This isn’t the first time she has vouched for the product. Back in 2016, she shared on her app that she applies Aquaphor on her eyes, so clearly, this is a tried-and-true essential.

You’d expect the upper echelon of Hollywood to use only high-end beauty products, but it turns out this is not always the case. Aquaphor’s Healing Ointment lines the shelves of all your local drugstores and is incredibly affordable, sitting at just $14 for a 14-ounce tube.

The multi-tasking product is capable of restoring your dry, compromised skin to a healthier state. It’s also multifunctional in that you can apply it pretty much anywhere your skin is craving moisture. Lips, face, body, minor cuts, heels, cuticles, hands—hardly anywhere is off limits with this formula.

Khloe has been using the Healing Ointment for years, which is quite a feat considering she’s constantly trying a ton of beauty products. This Aquaphor one has stood the test of time in her skincare cabinet and we predict it’ll do the same for you, too.

The Healing Ointment’s formula is short, sweet and no-frills, so it’s ideal for those who prefer simple products. It contains petrolatum, glycerin and panthenol, which all work together to moisturize, nourish and protect the skin. It differs from a lotion or cream in that it’s water-free and forms a protective barrier that lets oxygen flow through and heal areas of concern. The barrier additionally helps retain your skin’s own hydration, which is beneficial for keeping your complexion looking youthful.

Khloe’s green light is a big deal, but it’s also worth noting the product is ranked No.1 in the hand cream and lotion category on Amazon has glowing reviews. With a near-perfect 4.8-star rating and over 54,000 five-star ratings, shoppers echo the celeb’s positive review of the Aquaphor product.

“It soothed a rash and my chapped lips but had the unexpected benefit of diminishing the wrinkles near my mouth and eyes and on my chin,” explained one shopper. “I look a few years younger than before I put this ointment on my face.”

“Aquaphor is my go-to salve for lips [and] skin irritations; even put it on my eye wrinkles before bed. I love this stuff, and this large container will last a long time!” wrote another five-star reviewer.

Finding an anti-aging skincare product for under $14 is typically no easy task. The Aquaphor Healing Ointment, however, is an exception that’ll make your skin smooth and healthy in a snap. Don’t wait any longer to order your tub at Amazon for just $14 right now.