Khloe Kardashian Goes Blonde and Looks Like a Bombshell

While sister Kim has gone back to a darker shade (and a shorter cut), Khloe Kardashian has officially optimized her fun by going blonde, thanks to her hair colorist, Tracey Cunningham. The youngest Kardashian has had a lighter ombre for some time, and this latest change takes the color in a bombshell new direction.

The move is great timing, considering the launch of the Kardashian Beauty Line which features tons of hair products. She debuted her new hair color via her Instagram (like a true Kardashian, natch) and we can’t say we hate it at all. Perhaps following in Kylie Jenner‘s steps, Khloe stuck to a more “colors found in nature” spectrum, and we’re excited to see more Kardashians branch out of their beauty comfort zones.

More From Beauty High:

How the Kardashian’s Beauty Line Actually Performs

Khloe Kardashian’s New Highlights

Kylie Jenner Goes Gray