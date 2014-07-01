Meet kGoal, a Fitness Trainer For Your Vagina

Welcome to StyleCaster’s Summer of Sex! For the next three months, we’ll be bringing you scintillating content about—you guessed it—all things related to our favorite three-letter word. A few things to expect: Answers to pressing questions you always wanted to know but were too afraid to ask, ways to boost your own sex appeal, what being sexy means to various people, and lots and lots of eye candy. And that’s just the beginning. Brace yourselves, people: It’s going to be one hot summer.

In today’s era of self-quantification, you probably think a gadget exists for counting everything. Well, think again because there’s one part of your body that has yet to be tracked, analyzed, optimized, and charted via a mobile app: your vagina. Until now, that is. Meet kGoal, otherwise known as the FitBit for your lady pouch. Seriously.

Photo: Kickstarter

We’ve all heard of kegels, the pelvic strengthening exercise that helps women in a number of ways, such as aiding in pregnancy, curing incontinence, and playing a big role in improving your overall sexual experience. You don’t even need to hit the gym to get your daily kegel workout in, you can simply do them quietly at your desk (don’t worry, we won’t tell). But how can you tell if your kegels are working?

Enter, kGoal (get it now?) One end of the device is made of a body-safe, waterproof, silicone pillow (it expands like a balloon so it fits every size) that keeps track how well you’re squeezing. A score is transmitted and you can guide, measure, and track your performance through an app on your smartphone. This way, you’re encouraged to exercise consistently and monitor improvement over time. Need a little more motivation to keep you kegel-ing on the reg? Use the handy vibration option and make it a party for one.

Photo: Kickstarter

This very personal invention comes from sexual health product company Minna Life, who started a campaign for kGoal on Kickstarter. The page says that the kGoal is “the world’s first interactive training system for pelvic floor exercises,” and consists of both a device and a smartphone app that can communicate wirelessly. “It’s like having a personalized gym, physical therapist, and tracking system in the palm of your hand.”

As of today, kGoal has reached nearly $30,000 of its $90,000 goal. Want to lend your support? Head over to its Kickstarter page and make a donation. If you contribute enough, you’ll be able to get a kGoal of your very own! Just a few dollars away from a stronger pelvic floor and one hell of an orgasm.

Photo: Kickstarter