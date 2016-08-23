KFC Created a Fried Chicken-Scented Sunscreen

As Shakespeare famously wrote in Romeo and Juliet, “A chicken by any other name would smell as sweet.” Wait. Oh, you mean that wasn’t one of the most famous love-story quotes of all time? Weird. Must be because, until today, smelling like a hot bucket of fried chicken wasn’t the biggest goal for humans. But apparently KFC knows better, because on Monday, the fast-food giant launched a Kentucky Fried Chicken SPF 30 sunscreen to promote their new extra crispy chicken. And yes, people have gone crazy over it.

Setting aside the fact that SPF 30 is absolutely not high enough for prolonged sun exposure (always, always grab an SPF 45 or higher), we have many question, the biggest of all being: why? Says the website, “The sun gives us life. But if we’re not careful, it also gives us painful sunburns. That’s why we made KFC’s Extra Crispy Sunscreen. Harmful ultraviolet rays bounce off your skin while the lovely fragrance rays penetrate it to give you a healthy chicken aroma.”

Ah, of course, that much-coveted, healthy chicken aroma. Unfortunately, the giveaway of 3,000 bottles has already sold out, but the “amazing website” (says KFC about its own website on its own website) is still going strong, giving you the chance to stare open-mouthed at the infomercial—yes, there’s an infomercial—the cartoons, the very fake testimonials, and more. I think it’s safe to say that KFC just gave new weight to the age-old phrase, “you are what you eat.”