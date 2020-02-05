Kevyn Aucoin Beauty’s New Lipstick Formula Delivers On Its Promise In One Swipe

With all the non-stop makeup launches from both indie and huge beauty brands, it can be tough to get excited about a lipstick. Do you really need another one, after all? But you know it’s a great lippie when you reach for it every morning. Enter my Kevyn Aucoin Beauty Unforgettable Lipstick review. After trying out the brand’s newest formula, I can see why there’s so much buzz about it. It’s that good.

Kevyn Aucoin Beauty, the legacy brand from the iconic late makeup artist, renovated its lipstick franchise to more modern finishes and shades. The new Unforgettable Lipstick comes in 18 shades broken up in three formulas: Cream, Shine and Matte. A handful of hues you might recognize if you’re a Kevyn Aucoin stan, including Bloodroses, Roserin, Wild Orchid, Uninterrupted and Thelmadora. The rest are brand new and come in a slim bullet that feels ultra-luxe (and fits in my tiny bag).

What I like so much about this collection is how easy and wearable the shades are, even the vampy, bold ones. For example, I was worried Fatal (a deep wine) would be too harsh on me but with its moisturizing shine, it felt more like a super-pigmented balm. That ended up being one of my favorites and you can see on the top left, below. I also really love Modern Love, the perfect creamy pink (top right). These lipsticks prove that even with no foundation and just a little mascara, you can make a big, filter-free impact.

Launching with the new lipsticks are six Unforgettable Lip Definer shades designed to match the hue of your lips. One side is a creamy, blendable pencil and the other is the Flame brush to blend and contour lips.

Both launch today on HSN’s website and the Kevyn Aucoin Beauty site later in the month. They’ll also be airing tonight, February 5 on HSN (you know, like on a real TV) with some serious deals, such as two lipsticks for $45.

