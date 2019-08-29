I Hope Kesha Never Gets Rid of This Shag Haircut, Because Damn

Every day a new celebrity gets a bob or a lob but not many get a cool rock-and-roll cut with bangs. Leave it to Kesha to bring the shag back for fall. The “Tik Tok” singer has been showing off her new look on Instagram since mid-August, posting a new chic photo every week. She’s always been bright blonde with more of a typical pop star style. This new ‘do is dark and edgy, a cool brunette with choppy bangs. It’s possible it’s a wig, but the shade looks so pretty with her skin tone and freckles, I’m hoping it’s real.

Fans think Kesha is posting photos from Taylor Swift‘s house. Swift stans know what her house looks like. Plus, Kesha posted an adorable shot of her with Swift and Riley Knoxx, wishing them both luck at the VMAs. (Knoxx is the Beyoncé impersonator in the “You Need to Calm Down” video.) “Go get those VMAS!!!!!! Spreading that love and equality YAS,” Kesha, who is openly bisexual, wrote.

On every other photo Kesha posted, fans inquired if she’s doing a collab with Swift. I would die to see that. But it’s possible they’re just close friends. They both fight for equality in terms of sex, gender and sexuality. Plus, they’re both serious cat ladies. But it’s also possible this new hair and new rock-and-roll vibe means music is coming.

I’m obsessed with the way not only her bangs are choppy, but the rest of her long hair, too. It’s a fun way to keep some length but make a big, bold change.