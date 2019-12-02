Kesha Rose Beauty’s First Eyeshadow Palette Is Extra AF

We told you just a month ago that Kesha was going to be the next celebrity to launch a makeup line. Luckily, we didn’t have to wait long to get a look at the entire collection. Kesha Rose Beauty‘s first drop is just around the corner—in fact, it’s about to launch any day now and we have all the details. If you’re worried it’s going to be another basic celebrity launch, well, you don’t know Kesha. Basic is not a word in her vocabulary.

“I wanted to create makeup that represented who I am as an artist and that my fans would love,” Kesha said in a statement shared with Stylecaster. “Beauty is about embracing who you are while standing fearlessly together to celebrate our differences. Don’t strive for perfection because you’re already there. Go wild and remember, life is short. Don’t be afraid to Fuck It Up.”

The vegan and cruelty-free line, which is produced by HipDot Cosmetics, includes everything you need for a Kesha-inspired eye and lip look. If you saw her YouTube video with James Charles you know the colorful collection “makes perfect sense” for her (Charles’ words).

The standout here is the FTW Eyeshadow Palette ($36 at Kesha Rose Beauty), a round 12-shade palette that includes shimmer, matte and glitter hues. Because you can’t do Kesha without the glitter.

There’s also Whatever Wherever Wands ($28 at Kesha Rose Beauty), a set of two waterproof liquid eyeliner pens with four shades: a jet black, shimmery deep blue, a sparkly burnt orange and a light yellow-gold.

Finally, for your lips, there’s the Lipstick and Lip Gloss Duo ($26 at Kesha Rose Beauty), a set of two lip products: Raising Hell Red Lipstick (a pink-red) and That B*tch Lip Gloss (a color-changing pink). You can wear them together or on their own.

Animals (that’s what her fans are called) might want to pick up the “I Want It All” Collection ($84 at Kesha Rose Beauty), which has everything in the collection, or the Collector’s Box ($104 at Kesha Rose Beauty), which includes a limited-edition box and note from the singer.

And then there’s also her new album, of course. High Road is available January 10 and we can’t wait. Check back as Kesha Rose Beauty is launching really soon.

