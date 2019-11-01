Kesha Is the Next Celeb to Launch a Makeup Line and I’m Not Mad At It

After being gone from the spotlight for a few years, Kesha recently made her triumphant return with a new song and some big news. In an interview with Refinery29, Kesha revealed the beginning details of a brand-new makeup line named Kesha Rose Beauty. “I actually have a makeup line coming out called Kesha Rose, and it’s all my favorite bright, insane rainbow- and earth- and nature-inspired colors,” the singer said.

“I don’t even really like using the word ‘beauty’ because it’s more about expressing yourself,” Kesha explained. “It’s about redefining what beauty means to you. Beautiful is happiness and happiness is beautiful, so that’s what I am trying to encourage with the makeup line and with the record.” And if you think this will be the cookie-cutter makeup line with nude eyeshadow palettes and shimmery eyeshadow a la those other celebrity lines, you’d be mistaken. Kesha isn’t like other singers.

“Quite frankly, I feel like I am just a floating aura and my aura changes colors from day-to-day, and I want to be able to express that with my [makeup],” Kesha told Refinery29. “It’s not about feeling perfect or trying to look perfect or perfectly symmetrical or anything like that, it’s about being happy and having fun. So, I want people to play with it and have fun with it and hopefully feel like they’re expressing their auras and souls through makeup and not so concerned with looking like some perfectly symmetrical, filtered Instagram thing.”

Kesha joins celebrities including Lady Gaga, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, and upcoming lines from Selena Gomez and Ciara. We’ll update you as soon as we have more details on Kesha Rose Beauty but it’s safe to say, there will be nothing boring about it.