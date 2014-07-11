Beauty Buzz: Kesha’s New Purple Hair, Tom Ford’s Latest Lipsticks, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Kesha has joined the purple hair club, dyeing her hair a lavender shade similar to Nicole Richie’s old hue. [Glamour]

2. Have you been keeping an eye on red carpet newcomer Nicola Peltz? Well, you should be. Her latest hairstyle was an absolute stunner – learn how to get the look. [Daily Makeover]

3. Lululemon’s latest “manifesto” on their bags preaches about not wearing sunscreen. Seriously. [Racked]

4. Tom Ford’s latest lipstick will add a hint of shimmer to your lips, whether worn alone or layered over another product. [Style.com]

5. Find out which diet foods will actually make you pack on the pounds. [Allure]