Kesha Just Posted a No-Makeup Selfie to Instagram

At this point in our lives, we feel like we know a lot about Kesha—she brushes her teeth with a bottle of Jack, she’s comprised almost entirely of glitter, and…OK, maybe we don’t know much about the artist formally known as Ke$ha at all. Because we had literally no idea that underneath her classic smoky eye and shimmery cheekbones was a hardcore layer of freckles, as evidenced by the no-makeup selfie she posted to Instagram.

The 29-year-old singer snapped a photo of herself with wet hair and skin, while surrounded by a large body of water (we’re going to go out on a limb here and guess she was on a boat). “I miss my whales. They’re my peace,” Kesha captioned the photo, adding a whale, a prayer, and a star emoji.

But our real double-take is over Kesha’s insanely gorgeous and insanely freckled complexion. Like, sure, we kinda-sorta knew that Kesha had freckles, but we’ve never seen her so bare-faced and pared down—and we’re digging it. We’re also happy to see that Kesha is still being her badass self, despite the year-long court battle she’s had with her record label.