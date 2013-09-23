Get the Look: Kerry Washington’s Bouncy Waves

We knew Kerry Washington would look good at the 2013 Emmys, we just didn’t know she’d look this good. Celebrity hairstylist Marcus Francis created her gorgeous waves and gave us tips on how to recreate the look at home.

Step 1: On towel-dried hair, spray Leonor Greyl Condition Naturelle ($36, leonorgreyl-usa.com) from roots to ends. Comb through to help distribute and apply a large amount of Mousse au Lotus Volumatrice ($46) to the ends for added bounce and lasting texture.

Step 2: Blow dry with a medium-size round brush, and set a large velcro roller at the crown to give natural lift and height.

Step 3: Take 2-inch sections of hair and lightly spray Leonor Greyl Voluforme ($36) on each piece before wrapping it around 1 1/4″ curling iron from roots to ends.

Step 4: Pin each section vertically throughout to promote lasting volume at the ends. Then, wrap the hair away from the face on each side and alternate directions in the back. For the face framing layers, take the curling iron and wrap around once to create a bend at the eyes and let set without pinning.

Step 5: After 10 minutes, unpin all the sections and brush out the hair with a paddle brush to soften the curls into more of a natural wave shape. Undo the velcro roller at the top and gently tease for a little extra height (you can tease for more height as desired).

Step 6: Use a quarter size of Leonor Greyl Éclat Naturel styling cream ($46) to seal the ends and smooth out any unwanted frizz.

