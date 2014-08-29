Best of the Week: Kerry Washington’s Smokey Eye, Holland Roden’s Braid, More

With the MTV Video Music Awards and the Emmy Awards being held just one day apart from one another, this past weekend on the red carpet was jam-packed, and glam-packed, to say the least. Kerry Washington amped up her look, showing off her ombre hair and intense smokey eye.

Keeping the messy side braid trend alive was Holland Roden, and we couldn’t thank her enough for it. While singing starlets Rita Ora and Jesse J rocked a look that will never go out of style – the red lip. Whether it was at the award shows, or the after parties, we had our eyes peeled for the best of the best when it came to hair and makeup, and we were far from disappointed. Take a peek through the looks that we think should have been nominated for a Moonman or an Emmy, and let us know which one you think should take the award home!

