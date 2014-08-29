Best of the Week: Kerry Washington’s Smokey Eye, Holland Roden’s Braid, More

With the MTV Video Music Awards and the Emmy Awards being held just one day apart from one another, this past weekend on the red carpet was jam-packed, and glam-packed, to say the least. Kerry Washington amped up her look, showing off her ombre hair and intense smokey eye.
Keeping the messy side braid trend alive was Holland Roden, and we couldn’t thank her enough for it. While singing starlets Rita Ora and Jesse J rocked a look that will never go out of style – the red lip. Whether it was at the award shows, or the after parties, we had our eyes peeled for the best of the best when it came to hair and makeup, and we were far from disappointed. Take a peek through the looks that we think should have been nominated for a Moonman or an Emmy, and let us know which one you think should take the award home!
Kerry Washington sure looked scandalous at the Emmys with her ombre hair and intense smokey eye.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Ariana Grande rocked her signature hairstyle at the VMAs, but her purple lip was a pleasant, and pretty, surprise.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Recording artist Jessie J looked sleek and chic in the press room during the VMA's, sporting two classics: the middle part and a red lip.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
"Orange is The New Black" actress Laverne Cox looked as elegant as ever at the Emmys, with her modest up-do and soft smokey eye.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Between her bold brows, long lashes, slicked back hair, and red lip there wasn’t anything we didn’t love about Rita Ora’s VMA look.
Photo:
Jason Merritt
Actress Holland Roden topped off her pretty green eyeliner and peach lip look with the perfect messy side braid at HBO's Emmy After Party.
Photo:
Araya Diaz/Getty Images
Actress Natalie Dormer's voluminous waves were definetely worthy of an award at the Emmys.
Photo:
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Nick Minaj was all about the liner, lashes, and lips at Republic Records VMA After-Party. How gorgeous is her pastel pink pout?
Photo:
Jerod Harris