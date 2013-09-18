Kerry Washington Pulls Off Hot Pink Lipstick Like a Pro

Kerry Washington has just been named the world’s best-dressed woman according to People‘s Best Dressed list, but we’d like to award her another honorary title: Best Beauty. The Scandal star has made a real habit of showing up on the red carpet with hair and makeup looks that are just bold enough to set off our beauty radar, but always sophisticated and flawlessly executed. Case in point: the hot pink lip color that Washington paired with her magenta dress for an appearance last night. Seriously, how great is this color on her — and paired with that golden brown smoky eye?

To make a bright shade like this one really pop, it’s important to prep your lips with foundation before applying your lip color. This is especially essential if your skin tone is medium to dark, or if your lips are naturally very pigmented. No need to go crazy; just buff your brush over your lips after you’ve blended foundation into your face. The product left over on the brush is the perfect amount. Then just layer on a pink lipstick such as Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Shine in Pink in Devotion ($34, sephora.com), which looks good on pretty much every complexion.

