Beauty Buzz: Kerry Washington On Her Imperfections, Diptyque Launches Face Products, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Kerry Washington claims she isn’t perfect either, and her imperfections are actually a gift. [DooBop]

2. Andie McPhee (from “Dawson’s Creek”) popped back up on the red carpet this weekend, and we’re pretty happy about it. [Daily Makeover]

3. A woman drank 50 cans of Diet Coke a day and among other health problems, had hallucinations. We recommend drinking some water too. [StyleCaster]

4. Long famous for their magical scented candles, Diptyque is now launching face products. [Style.com]

5. New research has been developed by the scientists at MIT to help create better curly hair for animated characters. [The Cut]

Image via DooBop