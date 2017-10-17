How Motherhood Inspired Kerry Washington to Embrace Her Natural Hair

In 2016, Kerry Washington topped many “best of” lists when she hit the Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet in gravity-defying curls. Although it wasn’t the first time she’s worn a textured look in front of the cameras, the sheer volume (both literally and figuratively) of her hairstyle made Black girls proud since historically, women of color have long been subjected to ridicule regarding their hair choices.

That inspired Washington to reject unfair beauty standards, embrace her natural coils, and share that same spirit with her children. The Neutrogena consultant explains that it’s less about sticking to one look and more about changing as you see fit.

“I like to wear my natural texture, especially now because I have children and I want them to know that their hair is perfect as it is,” she told Allure Magazine for her November 2017 cover story. “They don’t have to change it or straighten it. They can, but they don’t have to.”

The “Scandal” star, who dons wispy hairstyles created by Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, also revealed that she gave up relaxers in her early ’20s and has grown to like it more over time. With all that being said, the self-professed minimalist (“I have my foundation and moisturizer, and that’s it”) still enjoys splurging on spa treatments when her hubby Nnamdi Asomugha watches their children Isabelle, 3, and Caleb, 1.

“I love them because they fall in that in-between for me: half beauty, half wellness. It’s something I do because I’m in heels a lot and I work really long hours,” she said. “So massages are a good way for me to maintain my health and wellness, but also I feel like I’m doing something indulgent. And I’m a deep-tissue girl. I ask for the strongest massage therapist. Unravel me. Get in there.”

And pet lovers will be happy to know that her beloved dog, Josie B., gets the same pampering perks. “She gets a deep condition once a week, I’m lucky if I get a deep conditioning once a week!” It must be nice!