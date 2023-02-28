Kerry Washington Wore $7 Press-On Nails to the NAACP Image Awards & They Looked Incredible

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Saturday night was the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards where stars from TV, film and social media slayed the red carpet. Seriously, the looks were better than any others this award season. Kerry Washington looked especially gorgeous in a Fendi Couture dress and sparkly sandals. In fact, she looked so glam, we were surprised to find out Washington was also wearing press-on nails that cost less than $7. It’s all thanks to manicurist Kim Truong.

Truong recently teamed up with Lottie London and became the brand’s Artist in Residence to create three sets of press-on nails. For this night, they chose the KimKimNails x Lottie London’s Stay Press’d nails in Groovy Chrome to tie in with the silver and crystal pavé on Washington’s dress. On March 1, they’re launching alongside Colour Block Party (with a coral-pink base) and Glazed & Unfazed (for that glazed donut trend.)

“My dream collection with @lottielondon is finally available @walmart and lottie.london 💅 Plus the collection is made from 30% PCR (recycled plastic) and all the outer packaging is also made from recyclable materials, perfect for all of us plant lovers,” Truong wrote on Instagram.

Each set includes 30 nails of varying sizes, adhesive pads, vegan nail glue, a nail file and a wooden stick, as well as a promise for a up to seven days wear.

For the rest of Washington’s glam, hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew used Maui Moisture products, like the new Lightweight Curls + Flaxseed Edge Control ($10.80 at Ulta Beauty). Carola Gonzalez was on makeup with Neutrogena products (Washington is an ambassador), including Neutrogena Sensitive Skin Eyeshadow + Primer in Warm Taupe ($10.87 at Amazon

) and Neutrogena Microbrown Tint Serum Eyebrow Enhancer in Deep Brown ($14.19 at Target). The results are gorgeous.

Don’t forget to mark your iCals for March 1 to pick up the KimKimNails x Lottie London’s Stay Press’d nails at Walmart.