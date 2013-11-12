News: Kerry Washington’s Lucky Cover Gets No Love; Adele Turns Down $19 Million Beauty Deal

With all the “frosty makeup, strange lighting and overly windblown hair,” Kerry Washington‘s new Lucky cover is getting no love this week. [The Cut]

Adele has reportedly backed out of a $19 million beauty deal with L’Oréal for fear of selling out. [Daily Mail]

“Nothing can motivate me” to work out, Jennifer Lawrence reveals in the December issue of InStyle. [E! Online]

If celebrities can do it, so can you: here are 8 beauty tricks for taking your best selfie. [Makeup.com]

Kate Hudson reveals she’s a fan of DIY face masks. Her favorite beauty treatment to whip up in the kitchen? “There’s this sort of natural acid mask that is literally mushed strawberries and lemon juice.” [PopSugar Beauty]