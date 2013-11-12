StyleCaster
News: Kerry Washington’s Lucky Cover Gets No Love; Adele Turns Down $19 Million Beauty Deal

Wendy Rodewald
Kerry Washington on the cover of Lucky magazine

With all the “frosty makeup, strange lighting and overly windblown hair,” Kerry Washington‘s new Lucky cover is getting no love this week. [The Cut]

Adele has reportedly backed out of a $19 million beauty deal with L’Oréal for fear of selling out. [Daily Mail]

“Nothing can motivate me” to work out, Jennifer Lawrence reveals in the December issue of InStyle. [E! Online]

If celebrities can do it, so can you: here are 8 beauty tricks for taking your best selfie. [Makeup.com]

Kate Hudson reveals she’s a fan of DIY face masks. Her favorite beauty treatment to whip up in the kitchen? “There’s this sort of natural acid mask that is literally mushed strawberries and lemon juice.” [PopSugar Beauty]

