Kerry Washington Calls this Drugstore Eye Cream a ‘Game-Changer’ & She Barely Needs Makeup

Kerry Washington is one of those celebs who makes you feel like you two could be friends. You would have a girls’ night in and wear face masks and watch Shonda Rhimes shows on repeat. So when I got a chance to chat with her over Zoom, I jumped at it. Washington has incredible skin and it glows even through my 7-year-old MacBook. She gave me the rundown on her skincare routine, including a “game-changing” eye cream, as well as her Thanksgiving TikTok plans. You’re going to want to keep reading.

Washington is a Neutrogena spokesperson but she’s way more than just a pretty face. She’s incredibly knowledgeable about the formulas and what works for her specific skin and why. We’re here to talk about the new Rapid Firming Collection, which she adds to her favorites from the hydrating HydroBoost line. The actor admits that she’s doing more to her skin since the pandemic started.

“I don’t know I would have done all that before the pandemic,” she says. “I was in such a rush to go to bed and wake up for the next day but I started really trying to implement some of that stuff, the multi-step approach, to be more generous with myself and I find it to be very effective. And it literally takes less than five minutes to take each of those steps.”

Washington starts her morning with the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Lightweight Hydrating Facial Cleansing Gel ($8.17 at Amazon). If she worked out first, she’ll use a Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipe ($8.88 at Amazon) first. Then, she adds the Neutrogena Rapid Firming Collagen Triple Lift Face Serum ($14.79 at Amazon), which is a lightweight collagen serum to help keep skin firm and bouncy. Last comes sunscreen, because there’s nothing more important for your skin.

One of the new products Washington uses both morning and night is the Neutrogena Rapid Firming Peptide Multi Action Eye Cream ($20.30 at Amazon), which she calls a “game-changer,” saying: “When I do it, morning and night, I tend to not need concealer. I love that addition to the routine.”

Along with the eye cream, Washington loves the new Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Pro+ .5% Power Serum ($42.99 at Ulta). “It’s a really great starter retinol,” she says. “It’s very gentle and it’s really effective. not just for fine lines but for darker spots.”

She plans to show her skincare routine with the new products on TikTok — well, maybe. If she has time. When I tell her I find it hard to keep up with all the platforms and all the trends, she tells me she tries not to buy into that. “I think it’s hard, I think we’re all under that pressure,” she says. “I try to let it inspire me to try new things rather than make me feel pressured to try new things. I’m thinking about doing a Thanksgiving turkey TikTok with my dad. He’s always good for content. I try to rope people in with me to make it more fun.”

Whichever one she decides to do, we’ll definitely be watching.